Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se has recommended two candidates to sit on the board of the North Korea Human Rights Foundation, a group whose launch had been delayed for six years.The unification ministry said on Tuesday that Kwon recommended Lee Jung-hoon, Professor of International Relations at Yonsei University, and Kim Bum-soo, the head of Save NK, an organization for North Korean defectors.The minister made the endorsements in accordance with the North Korea Human Rights Act, which stipulated the formation of the North Korean Human Rights Foundation.The act requires the appointment of 12 members to the foundation’s board of directors, with two recommended by the unification minister and five each by the ruling and opposition party.Though the law was passed in 2016, the organization had not been formed.