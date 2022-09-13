Menu Content

Korean
English

Culture

Lee Jung-jae Wins Emmy for Best Actor in Drama in First for Asia

Written: 2022-09-13 12:05:43Updated: 2022-09-13 14:09:49

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jung-jae has won the award for the best actor in a drama at the Emmys for his role in the global-hit Netflix series “Squid Game.”

Lee was named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, becoming the first Korean and Asian actor to win a best actor’s statuette at the prestigious U.S. broadcasting industry awards. 

His closest rivals for the honor included Jason Bateman from "Ozark," Bob Odenkirk from "Better Call Saul" and Adam Scott from "Severance."

Meanwhile, other notable actors of “Squid Game,” including Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo and Oh Young-su, were nominated but did not walk away with a trophy at Monday’s ceremony. 

Lee You-mi, who also played a supporting role in the South Korean drama, won "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series" category during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards announced last week.
