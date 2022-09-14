Police Seek 3rd Party Bribery Charge against DP Chief in Seongnam FC Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have notified the prosecution that a third-party bribery charge can be filed against opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung after investigating pay-to-play allegations from his term as Seongnam City mayor.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency on Tuesday, it reached the conclusion following a supplementary investigation that also uncovered evidence of wrongdoing by a Seongnam City employee.Police also decided that a bribery charge should be filed against a former Doosan Engineering and Construction chairman, identified by his surname Lee.The DP chief, who was the de-facto owner of Seongnam FC while he was mayor, is accused of accepting five-point-five billion won in corporate donations for the football club from Doosan Group between 2014 and 2016 in return for business favors.Seongnam City is suspected of rezoning some nine-thousand-900 square meters of Doosan-owned land in the city's Bundang district for commercial use in 2015. The conglomerate has since built offices at the site, which reportedly helped raise its value significantly.The police, who initially decided not to transfer the case to the prosecution last September, launched a supplementary probe at the prosecution's request.