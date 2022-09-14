Ex-PPP Chief to Explain Request for New Injunction against Interim Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

Former ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok will explain his request for a second court injunction that aims to suspend the party’s new emergency leadership committee led by deputy parliamentary speaker and five-term Rep. Chung Jin-suk.According to Lee's legal counsel on Tuesday, the ex-party chief plans to speak at the Seoul Southern District Court the next day to justify his request to invalidate the appointment of interim chief Chung by the PPP national committee last Thursday.Lee is also seeking to block the revisions to party rules adopted on September 5 by the national committee that specify what circumstances qualify as an emergency situation, thereby requiring the establishment of an emergency steering committee.Lee argues that the incapacitation of the party Supreme Council under his leadership and the subsequent launch of an interim steering committee infringe on party democracy guaranteed by the Constitution, as well as the principle of equality.Lee, whose party membership was suspended in July over allegations of covering up sexual bribery, claims that he has the right to return as the party leader in January 2023.Last month, the same court effectively accepted a similar injunction sought by Lee and suspended the leader of the previous emergency committee, five-term Rep. Joo Ho-young.