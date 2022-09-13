Menu Content

Culture

'Squid Game' Wins 2 Major Emmy Awards in First for Non-English Series

Written: 2022-09-13 14:01:12Updated: 2022-09-13 18:48:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The Netflix mega-hit series "Squid Game" has made history at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, with lead actor Lee Jung-jae and director Hwang Dong-hyuk both becoming the first Asian thespians to win in their respective categories at the prestigious U.S. television awards show.

Lee, who played "Squid Game" protagonist Seong Gi-hun, was named the winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during the 74th Emmys at the Microsoft Theater on Monday.

[Sound bite: Actor Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” (English)] 
“Thank you to director Hwang for making realistic problem we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script and amazing visuals." 

The program's director-writer-producer Hwang Dong-hyuk was also announced the winner of Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series for the first episode of the show, "Red Light, Green Light." He thanked Netflix for opening the door to his all-Korean show. 

[Sound bite: Director-Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk of “Squid Game” (English)] 
“I truly hope 'Squid Game' won’t be the last non-English series to be here—to be here at the Emmys, and I truly hope this won’t be my last Emmy, either.” 

This marks the first time a non-English-language program has won in either category at the Emmys. 

"Squid Game" has now collected a total of six statuettes following the four claimed at the Creative Arts Emmys held last week. They include Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program.
