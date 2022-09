Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has unveiled propaganda posters depicting a number of missiles, including its intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), following its enactment of a law that would authorize automatic nuclear launches when under attack.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday unveiled the poster with illustrations of the North's hypersonic and Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missiles tested in January and Hwasong-15 and Hwasong-17 ICBMs fired in May.Another of the nine new posters featured the regime's MiG-29 jets and an ICBM loaded on a transporter-erector-launcher.Following the policy’s adoption by the North's rubber-stamp parliament last Thursday, regime leader Kim Jong-un proclaimed his resolve to never surrender the regime’s nuclear weapons.