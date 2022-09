Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has resumed a nationwide sports championship following a pandemic-induced hiatus over the last two years.The North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday the opening ceremony was held the previous day at a basketball court in Pyongyang attended by the Cabinet vice minister, other key officials, sports figures and regular citizens.The report said that this year some 410 events are scheduled across 20 disciplines, including soccer, volleyball, table tennis, track and field, weight lifting, ice hockey and shooting.The North’s event, equivalent to South Korea’s National Sports Festival, first began in October 1972 and has been held every fall until 2020.The North recently declared an end to COVID-19.