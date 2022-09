Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s main stock market gained over two-point-five percent on Tuesday amid expectations for a falling inflation rate in the U.S.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 65-point-26 points, or two-point-74 percent, on Tuesday, closing the day at two-thousand-449-point-54.Foreigners snapped up nearly 400 billion won more in shares than they dumped ahead of an upcoming monthly U.S. inflation report that is expected to announce a decrease in inflation in the month of August.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 18-point-98 points, or two-point-44 percent, to close at 796-point-79.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-two won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-373-point-six won.