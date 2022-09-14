Prosecutors Conclude Probe into Air Force Suicide Death, Indict 7

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have concluded that the 2021 death by suicide of female Air Force Master Sergeant Lee Ye-ram was caused by secondary damage inflicted by her immediate superiors following her initial sexual abuse.Wrapping up a special investigation that spanned 100 days, prosecutors indicted seven military personnel, including a 25-year-old assailant identified by his surname Jang and the chief legal officer for the Air Force, Chun Ik-su.The special investigation also announced charges against three of Lee’s superiors for their failure to take appropriate measures.A 44-year-old battalion commander surnamed Kim faces charges of falsely reporting that Sergeant Lee was separated from the assailant, while a 29-year-old company commander surnamed Kim was indicted on libel charges. A 45-year-old lieutenant colonel surnamed Jeong will be booked for defamation charges.A 29-year-old military prosecutor identified by his surname Park will stand trial for dereliction of duty for poor handling of the sexual abuse case.A psychological autopsy by the National Forensic Service showed that Sergeant Lee died due to a deep sense of frustration and helplessness after experiencing a second offense by superiors.Special counsel Ahn Mi-young, who led the investigation, said the team will do its best to punish the defendants accordingly, and that she hopes the military rights the wrongful practices that ignore sexual victims' fears and pain.