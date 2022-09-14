Confirmation Hearing Report on Top Prosecutor Nominee Fails to Meet Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

Parliament failed to adopt a confirmation hearing report for prosecutor general nominee Lee Won-seok by the Tuesday deadline as the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) remained adamant that the appointee is unfit.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the DP's floor spokesperson Oh Yeong-hwan said that even setting a schedule for negotiations with the ruling People Power Party(PPP) was not feasible.With the missed deadline, the law allows the president to request that a report be sent within ten days. If a report is still not received, President Yoon will be able to appoint Lee without parliamentary approval.In a press conference Tuesday, PPP lawmakers sitting on the National Assembly's judiciary committee noted that the prosecutor general post has been left vacant for a record 130 days while there are a number of tasks that need to be tackled, including crimes against the socially vulnerable.The ruling party argued that the nominee's competence and morality had been verified through his hearing before the judiciary committee last Monday, including positive assessments by some DP lawmakers, and called on the opposition to cooperate.