N. Korea: Developing Nations Must Boost Ties to 'Cast Off Yoke of US'

North Korea says bolstering cooperation among the world's developing nations is the way to "abolish the old and unfair international economic order” and "cast off the political and economic yoke of the U.S. and the West."Marking the UN Day for South-South cooperation, a day designated to promote cooperation among developing countries in the global south, Pyongyang's foreign ministry issued a statement on Monday proclaiming South-South cooperation to be an unstoppable trend.The statement went on to claim that when a nation follows the global order that only serves the interests of the U.S. and the West, it cannot protect its national sovereignty, let alone achieve economic prosperity.It added that, as in the past, North Korea will make every effort to further strengthen the friendly and cooperative relations with all developing countries across the world.