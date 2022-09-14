Seoul Warns N. Korea Any Attempt to Use Nukes Would Lead to Self-Destruction

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has warned North Korea that any attempt at using nuclear weapons will elicit an overwhelming response from Seoul and Washington that will result in the regime’s self-destruction.In a Tuesday briefing, deputy spokesperson for Seoul's defense ministry Moon Hong-sik issued the admonition when asked about the passing of a new law by North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament authorizing an "automatic nuclear strike" if the country is attacked.Moon said Seoul will further step up extended deterrence through its alliance with the U.S. and enhance its own capabilities to prevent the North from using its nuclear arms, while also reiterating Seoul’s desire for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.He added that the North's latest measure will only strengthen the alliance's ability to deter threats while entrenching the regime's isolation from the international community and worsening the suffering of ordinary North Koreans.The military's response comes four days after Pyongyang’s announcement on the nuclear policy legislation.