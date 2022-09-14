Menu Content

Gov't to Launch 'Expanded' Collection of Public Views on Forced Labor Issue

Written: 2022-09-13 18:29:42Updated: 2022-09-13 19:03:22

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will consider the proper timing to launch an expanded process to collect public opinions on the issue of compensating victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor. 

A senior official of the foreign ministry relayed the stance in a meeting on Tuesday, reiterating the ministry’s stance to continue collecting public sentiment on the matter following four rounds of talks by a civilian-government panel. 

The ministry official noted the need to expand the scope of the process, saying participants in the panel discussion sessions were “limited.” 

Asked whether the new process will involve Japanese companies, however, the official said its focus will be put on expanding channels to reflect opinions from within the nation, indicating it will be pursued separately from negotiations with Japan. 

Created in July by the foreign ministry, the civilian-government panel wrapped its fourth round of discussions early last week, including a possibility of solving the matter through a third party other than the South Korean government or the Japanese companies involved.
