Photo : YONHAP News

Culture minister Park Bo-gyoon pointed to universal values when speaking on the global popularity of Korean culture at the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Indonesia on Tuesday.During his keynote speech, he assessed Korean artists’ creativity and challenging spirit as driving the Korean wave, holding messages that advocate for hope, human rights, peace, environmental protection and the future.The minister said the South Korean government treats with importance fair access to culture based on the universal value of freedom, adding it is implementing various policies to assist social minorities and young artists.One of the goals of the government’s pursuit of building a culturally attractive country is also to enable sustainable living through culture, he said.