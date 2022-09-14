US Inflation Hits 8.3% in August, Another Steep Rate Hike Expected

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. inflation rate slightly decelerated in August, but remained higher than market estimates.The U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday that the U.S. consumer price index(CPI) rose eight-point-three percent in August from a year earlier.Inflation slowed from the eight-point-five percent gain in July, but was higher than the eight percent predicted by economists in a survey by Dow Jones.The CPI's food index surged eleven-point-four percent last month, the largest on-year gain since May 1979. Electricity prices also soared 15-point-eight percent to post the largest growth since August 1981.With the grim numbers, U.S. media outlets are expecting the Federal Reserve will implement another rate hike of zero-point-75 percent next week.Before the release of the report on Tuesday, Korea time, South Korea's main bourse, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI), jumped two-point-74 percent, while the tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose two-point-44 percent.The gains reflected optimism about the expected decrease in the rate of inflation in the U.S., which market watchers hope would prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease up on rate hikes after the expected 75-basis-point hike this month.