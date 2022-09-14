Vice Defense Minister Arrives in US for High-level Deterrence Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul has arrived in the United States to attend a high-level deterrence dialogue later this week.The allies' vice ministers of foreign affairs and defense are set to hold a session of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C. on Friday for the first time since 2018.Upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Washington on Tuesday, the vice minister told reporters that he would secure a reconfirmation of the U.S.’ commitment to the extended deterrence.Adding that the two sides will discuss substantial measures to enhance the deterrence capabilities, Shin said that meeting was following up on the agreement made during the South Korea-U.S. summit in May.At their May summit in Seoul, President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to resume the EDSCG after it was suspended in 2018 amid efforts by South Korea and the U.S. to engage with North Korea diplomatically. The inaugural dialogue occurred in 2016.