Family of Slain S. Korean Official to Ask N. Korea to Send Delegation to Funeral

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea two years ago plans to ask Pyongyang to send a delegation to the funeral service of the deceased.Lee Rae-jin, the older brother of the slain fisheries official, spoke to reporters at Dulles International Airport in Washington on Tuesday about his plans for the funeral service for his brother Dae-jun, who was fatally shot by North Korean soldiers near the inter-Korean sea border in the West Sea in September 2020.Announcing that the service will be held in the southwestern city of Mokpo next Thursday, Lee said he intends to visit the North Korean mission to the United Nations in New York and deliver a letter for leader Kim Jong-un.Lee called on the regime to send a delegation to the funeral if it has any sense of repentance and intention of reconciliation.Lee is visiting the U.S. to publicize the incident along with a related task force set up by the ruling People Power Party to shed light on the case.