US Pentagon Confirms Close Cooperation with Ally to Secure Nuclear Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the United States would closely cooperate with South Korea to secure nuclear deterrence against North Korea.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder issued the position in a press briefing on Tuesday when asked if the allies are ready to respond to a preemptive nuclear strike by North Korea following the enactment of a new law authorizing such a strike by the regime under certain conditions.The Pentagon spokesperson said that the U.S. has a set of proven policies and procedures in relation to nuclear deterrence, which include close cooperation with its allies.Asked about the possibility of North Korea testing its strategic nuclear weapons, Ryder refused to address hypotheticals, saying that the U.S. would continue to closely monitor the North Korean situation along with its regional partners and allies.Last week, Pyongyang promulgated a law on its nuclear policy authorizing a preemptive nuclear strike in response to five scenarios, including an imminent nuclear strike or an attack with weapons of mass destruction.