Court to Hold Hearing on Ex-PPP Chief's Injunction

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court will hold a hearing on Wednesday to review an injunction by Lee Jun-seok, a former chairperson of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), seeking to stop the party's new emergency steering committee.The Seoul Southern District Court is set to hold a hearing at 11 a.m. on Lee's request to suspend the revisions to party rules adopted by the national committee on September 9.Under the revisions approved by the committee, the resignation of at least four of five elected supreme council members constitutes an emergency situation, thereby requiring the establishment of an emergency steering committee.The Supreme Council members have also been allowed to launch an emergency steering committee via a unanimous vote. The vacancy of the party chair still remains a requisite for the transition into an emergency leadership system.The former PPP chair filed an injunction against the revisions, claiming that they are unconstitutional and violate party democracy.Lee also filed an injunction against the appointment of Chung Jin-suk as chair of the party's interim leadership committee, but the court hearing on the latest injunction, which was also slated for Wednesday, has been postponed by two weeks at the PPP's request.Lee will appear at the hearing on Wednesday to explain his positions in the case.