Daily COVID-19 Cases Rise above 90,000 amid Holiday Rebound

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases topped 90-thousand for the first time in over a week on Wednesday amid a resurgence in infections following a long holiday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday, 93-thousand-981 cases were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 314 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to about 24 million-193-thousand. The daily tally jumped by some 36-thousand from a day ago, climbing above 90-thousand for the first time in eight days. The figure is also up about 84-hundred from a week ago.The sharp rise is partly attributed to increased testing after the Chuseok holiday; some 28-thousand cases were reported on Sunday, the lowest figure in 55 days, due to fewer tests administered.The uptick is also in line with the forecast by health authorities expecting a rebound in new cases for the time being due to frequent traveling and person-to-person contact prior to or during the four-day holiday. The thanksgiving holiday through Monday was the first major holiday observed without social distancing regulations since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.The number of seriously or critically ill hospitalized patients, in the meantime, is down by 40 from the previous day to 507.Tuesday reported 60 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-593. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stands at 30-point-two percent.