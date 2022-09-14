Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Won-Dollar Exchange Rate Tops 1,390 for First Time in over 13 Years

Written: 2022-09-14 10:10:37Updated: 2022-09-14 10:37:45

Won-Dollar Exchange Rate Tops 1,390 for First Time in over 13 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The won-dollar exchange rate surpassed the one-thousand-390 won mark for the first time in nearly 13 and a half years on Wednesday.

On the Seoul foreign exchange, the local currency traded at one-thousand-394-point-four won against the dollar at around 9:05 a.m, soaring 20-point-eight won from the closing price of the previous session.

It marks the first time in 13 years and five months the figure has surpassed the one-thousand-390 mark, when it hit one-thousand-422 won to the dollar on March 31, 2009 during the financial crisis.

The sharp rise comes after the U.S. on Tuesday released a higher-than-expected inflation rate for August, which marked on-year growth of eight-point-three percent. Inflation slowed from the eight-point-five percent gain in July, but was higher than the eight percent predicted by economists.

Amid the continued appreciation of the U.S. dollar, the won-dollar rate surpassed the one-thousand-300 won mark on June 23 and has been on steadily rising since.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >