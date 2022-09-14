Won-Dollar Exchange Rate Tops 1,390 for First Time in over 13 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The won-dollar exchange rate surpassed the one-thousand-390 won mark for the first time in nearly 13 and a half years on Wednesday.On the Seoul foreign exchange, the local currency traded at one-thousand-394-point-four won against the dollar at around 9:05 a.m, soaring 20-point-eight won from the closing price of the previous session.It marks the first time in 13 years and five months the figure has surpassed the one-thousand-390 mark, when it hit one-thousand-422 won to the dollar on March 31, 2009 during the financial crisis.The sharp rise comes after the U.S. on Tuesday released a higher-than-expected inflation rate for August, which marked on-year growth of eight-point-three percent. Inflation slowed from the eight-point-five percent gain in July, but was higher than the eight percent predicted by economists.Amid the continued appreciation of the U.S. dollar, the won-dollar rate surpassed the one-thousand-300 won mark on June 23 and has been on steadily rising since.