Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korea Propaganda Derides S. Korean Unification Ministry

Written: 2022-09-14 10:55:01Updated: 2022-09-14 11:30:25

N. Korea Propaganda Derides S. Korean Unification Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean propaganda outlet has derided the South Korean unification ministry over its call for a response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's so-called "bold initiative."

The Tongil Voice on Wednesday carried an article by an official at the research institute under the United Front Department of the North's ruling Workers' Party.

The report criticized unification minister Kwon Young-se for calling on the North to respond positively to the "bold initiative" by the Yoon administration offering economic support in exchange for steps toward denuclearization.

Saying that Kwon has revealed his foolishness and become a subject of mockery and contempt in the North, the report denounced the proposal as unattainable nonsense by those obsessed with confrontation with North Korea.

Describing the plan as “delusional” and “anachronistic,” the piece compared it unfavorably to former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak’s North Korea policy, contending that the Yoon administration simply slapped the word "bold" on an old idea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >