N. Korea Propaganda Derides S. Korean Unification Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean propaganda outlet has derided the South Korean unification ministry over its call for a response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's so-called "bold initiative."The Tongil Voice on Wednesday carried an article by an official at the research institute under the United Front Department of the North's ruling Workers' Party.The report criticized unification minister Kwon Young-se for calling on the North to respond positively to the "bold initiative" by the Yoon administration offering economic support in exchange for steps toward denuclearization.Saying that Kwon has revealed his foolishness and become a subject of mockery and contempt in the North, the report denounced the proposal as unattainable nonsense by those obsessed with confrontation with North Korea.Describing the plan as “delusional” and “anachronistic,” the piece compared it unfavorably to former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak’s North Korea policy, contending that the Yoon administration simply slapped the word "bold" on an old idea.