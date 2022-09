Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it must continue to pursue self-reliance in spite of economic sanctions from the international community.The ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun said on Wednesday that imperialists are trying to pressure North Korea with sanctions, but the county will stay on the path of self-reliance and maintain its independence.The daily said countries that conceded their independence after giving into inducement or coercion by the U.S. have witnessed the destruction of their economies at the hands of external forces.The report said that these cases clearly demonstrate the brutality of imperialists whose actions do not correspond to their words.It added that the methods of the U.S. and the West will never be admissible to North Koreans who value their nation’s independence as much as their own lives.