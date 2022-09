Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly half of all breadwinning senior citizens earned less than one million won per month in the April through June period this year.Analysis of Statistics Korea data by Yonhap News on Wednesday found that 44-point-of six percent of wage earners aged 65 and older, who were also their household's primary earner, made less than one million won per month in the second quarter.Just above 27 percent of the demographic earned between one million and two million won, while 28-point-two percent made more than two million won.When combined with additional income streams such as national pension payouts and financial support from adult children, only eight-point-one percent had a total household income of less than one million won per month within the same age group.