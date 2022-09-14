US Releases Photos of Flight Training aboard USS Ronald Reagan Aircraft Carrier

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Navy appeared to send a message to North Korea through the release of photos showing a fighter jet exercise conducted on the USS Ronald Reagan ahead of the aircraft carrier’s anticipated arrival in the port city of Busan later this month.Amid speculation that North Korea may conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time, the Navy published the pictures on its website on Tuesday showing flight training over the Pacific Ocean involving F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets.According to military sources, Seoul and Washington are discussing conducting a combined naval exercise in the East Sea in late September involving the nuclear-powered ship capable of carrying around 80 fighter jets.Should the training take place, it would be the first time in five years that a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier would be involved in exercises in the Korean Theater of Operations.