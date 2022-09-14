Vice Foreign Minister: S. Korea, US to Respond Sternly to Any N. Korean Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s first vice foreign minister avowed that any provocation by North Korea will be met with a robust response by Seoul and Washington through its combined defense posture.First vice minister Cho Hyun-dong made the remark to reporters on Wednesday before departing for the U.S. to attend a session of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) in Washington on Friday, adding that the allies expect North Korea to act wisely.In the latest gathering of the allies' vice ministers of foreign affairs and defense, Cho said that discussions would cover more specific and stronger joint response measures amid the growing possibility of a seventh nuclear test by North Korea.The vice minister said that there would be in-depth discussions on the timing of expanded participation by the U.S. in the extended deterrence.The vice minister rejected speculation that Washington may scale back its involvement in the security of other countries as it appears to be shifting toward the prioritization of its national interests, noting that the EDSCG was established to discuss the joint response to North Korean threats.