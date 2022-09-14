V. Minister Expresses Regret over N. Korea's Nuclear Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice unification minister Kim Ki-woong has expressed his concerns over North Korea’s new nuclear launch policy and reiterated the President Yoon Suk Yeol's intention to push for improved human rights in the country.Speaking at a session of the Korea-Germany Joint Consultation Committee on National Unification in Seoul on Wednesday, vice minister Kim noted that North Korea at its recent Supreme People's Assembly made explicit its intention to continue developing nuclear weapons and use them arbitrarily.He urged Pyongyang to instead consider ways for the two Koreas to prosper peacefully and for the regime to overcome economic difficulties.Referring to the Yoon administration's resolve to promote human rights in the North, Kim said Seoul will actively make an effort, in cooperation with the international community, to improve the North Korean people's rights.The vice minister said Seoul plans to pursue humanitarian cooperation with Pyongyang regardless of the political situation, while seeking cross-border social and cultural exchanges for the restoration of national homogeneity.This was the first time in three years that the committee held its annual meeting face-to-face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.