Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling PPP to Elect New Floor Leader on Monday

Written: 2022-09-14 14:06:57Updated: 2022-09-14 14:35:19

Ruling PPP to Elect New Floor Leader on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will elect a new floor leader next Monday.

The party's emergency steering committee on Wednesday approved the formation of a panel led by chief deputy floor leader Song Eon-seog to oversee the election for floor leader, who doubles as the chair of the party’s parliamentary steering committee. Six incumbent deputy floor leaders will round out the committee.

While some single- and two-term lawmakers belonging to the pro-Yoon Suk Yeol faction are reportedly pushing to name previous interim leader Joo Ho-young as floor leader, senior representatives are reportedly calling for a primary.

Incumbent floor leader Kweon Seong-dong expressed his intent to resign last Thursday with some seven months remaining in his one-year term to take responsibility for the internal party discord that erupted following the suspension and ouster of ex-party chief Lee Jun-seok.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >