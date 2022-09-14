Ruling PPP to Elect New Floor Leader on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will elect a new floor leader next Monday.The party's emergency steering committee on Wednesday approved the formation of a panel led by chief deputy floor leader Song Eon-seog to oversee the election for floor leader, who doubles as the chair of the party’s parliamentary steering committee. Six incumbent deputy floor leaders will round out the committee.While some single- and two-term lawmakers belonging to the pro-Yoon Suk Yeol faction are reportedly pushing to name previous interim leader Joo Ho-young as floor leader, senior representatives are reportedly calling for a primary.Incumbent floor leader Kweon Seong-dong expressed his intent to resign last Thursday with some seven months remaining in his one-year term to take responsibility for the internal party discord that erupted following the suspension and ouster of ex-party chief Lee Jun-seok.