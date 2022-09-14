DP Launches Fact-Finding Team to Investigate Allegations Surrounding Pres. Office

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday launched a fact-finding team to look into allegations surrounding the presidential office.The team was commissioned to investigate various issues related to the top office, including the process of relocating it to Yongsan District and allegations of favoritism with the presidential residence’s remodeling project.Additional accusations relate to the hiring practices of the top office and the presence of unauthorized personnel leading to information leaks.It is also expected to support the DP's push to open a special counsel investigation and a parliamentary probe into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.During an inaugural meeting on Wednesday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun pledged to reveal the truth behind the allegations through the parliamentary probe and upcoming audits, urging the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to cooperate.