Economy

Google, Meta Slapped with Record Fines for Collecting, Using Personal Info. sans Permission

Written: 2022-09-14 15:08:14Updated: 2022-09-14 15:58:53

Photo : YONHAP News

Google and Meta have been slapped with a combined record fine of 100 billion won, or over 71 million U.S. dollars, for collecting and using personal information without consent.

The Personal Information Protection Commission on Wednesday approved fines of 69-point-two billion won for Google and 30-point-eight billion won for Meta for using the gathered data to run customized advertising on their platforms. 

It marks the first and highest imposition of such fines linked to customized online advertising. The commission had been investigating years' worth of data collection by the tech giants since February of last year, in addition to those of major domestic players. 

The committee issued a corrective order requiring Google and Meta to explicitly inform consumers that their information is being collected and obtain consent so users can fully exercise their right to privacy.

In a statement following the ruling, Google expressed deep regret over the decision and said it intends to review it. Meta also voiced disappointment, adding that it is considering all of its options to respond to the decision.
