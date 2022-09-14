Infectious Disease Expert Calls for Caution, Preparation against Seasonal Flu

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of an advisory committee on infectious diseases has called for caution and readiness as influenza cases rise amid a continuing COVID-19 epidemic in the nation.Panel chief Jung Ki-suck on Wednesday said that, while it is not medically appropriate to term concurrent waves of COVID-19 and the flu virus as a "twindemic," there is a high chance that the infection rate of both viruses could rise at the same time.While influenza infections dropped significantly amid tight quarantine and social distancing over the last two years, cases have been rising since late August and are expected to further accelerate, with the chief adviser warning that the transmission has just begun.Referring to the nation's advanced testing, vaccination and treatment capacities for the seasonal flu, Jung called on the general public, especially those at high risk, to get vaccinated in order to prevent critical cases.