Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Local Companies See Sales Jump, Reduced Profits in Q2 on High Commodity Costs

Written: 2022-09-14 15:53:14Updated: 2022-09-14 16:07:38

Local Companies See Sales Jump, Reduced Profits in Q2 on High Commodity Costs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean companies logged an on-year improvement in sales for the second quarter, but profitability dropped on the back of high commodity costs.

According to a Bank of Korea report released on Wednesday following a survey of three-thousand-148 companies, including two-thousand manufacturing firms, domestic companies' combined corporate sales increased by 20-point-five percent in the second quarter over last year.

The spike in sales was driven primarily by petroleum and chemical products, which jumped over 15 percent on-year, but the profit-to-sales ratio of the sector dropped over two percent in the same period.

Market-wide operating profit-to-sales for local firms also declined, albeit at a smaller margin of zero-point-three percentage points in the April-to-June period to come in at seven-point-one percent across all sectors.

The rise in commodity prices is primarily attributed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent trade sanctions imposed on Russia by Western powers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >