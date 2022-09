Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 38-point-12 points, or one-point-56 percent, on Wednesday, closing the day at two-thousand-411-point-42.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 13-point-86 points, or one-point-74 percent, to close at 782-point-93.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 17-point-three won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-390-point-nine won.It marks the won's lowest closing level against the dollar since hitting one-thousand-391-point-five on March 30 of 2009. The exchange rate had hit an intraday high of one-thousand-395-point-five won, also a near 13-and-a-half year high in trading.