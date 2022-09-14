Foreign Ministry Firmly Responds to Historical Distortion after China Museum Omission

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says it is firmly responding to any type of historical distortion by China based on a clear confirmation of facts.The ministry issued the statement following concerns that the National Museum of China may have intentionally excluded the Korean kingdoms of Goguryeo and Balhae from its account of ancient Korean history in an ongoing exhibit. The omission is raising concerns it may be an indirect assertion that they were a part of China.Explaining that historical issues concern the ethnic identity of the Korean people, the ministry said the National Museum of Korea, which provided chronological tables for the relics on display, has reached out to the Chinese side on the matter. The ministry also plans to take necessary measures of its own.Earlier, the National Museum of Korea accused the National Museum of China of arbitrarily editing the information it had provided, demanding corrections and an apology.When asked about the matter on Tuesday, Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, said issues pertaining to Goguryeo should be discussed within the academic realm, and must not be politicized.