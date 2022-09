Photo : Getty Images Bank

Only about two out of every ten heads of the country's biggest companies were found to be women.According to corporate analysis provider Korea CXO Institute on Wednesday, there were one-thousand-350 president-level CEOs representing the top one-thousand companies.Only 32 of them, or two-point-four percent, were women. Twenty-five, or 78-point-one percent of the female CEOs, were members of the founding families, with the remaining seven being professional managers.The CEOs from outside founding families include Naver Corporation CEO Choi Soo-yeon, YG Entertainment Co-CEO Hwang Bo-kyung, and Bukwang Pharmaceutical President and Co-CEO Yoo Hee-won.Of the companies with female CEOs, four posted sales exceeding one trillion won last year; Naver, Hotel Shilla, Hansae Company and Maeil Dairies.