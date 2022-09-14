Transport Minister Tries to Find Solution to Late-Night Taxi Shortage Debate

Photo : KBS News

Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong has expressed support for mobility smartphone applications amid an ongoing row over how to resolve late-night taxi shortages, especially in the capital area.Answering questions about transportation services at a seminar on Wednesday, Won said the government cannot refrain from building bridges – referring to new platforms – for the sake of keeping the jobs of the boatmen – that is, taxi drivers – and that the government needs to do its job in this heated transitional period.He emphasized that, in finding a solution to the shortage, benefit to the public will take precedence, noting that he has been in discussions with the industry for the last two months.Taxi drivers have claimed it is the capped taxi fare system that is disincentivizing new drivers from entering the space. Meanwhile, mobility services such as Uber, had been facing fierce resistance from the taxi industry staunchly opposed to them entering the market.In the case of Seoul, where the late-night taxi shortage is severe, a proposal to raise the basic fare of general taxis from 3-thousand-800 won to 4-thousand-800 won and advancing the late-night surcharge from midnight to 10 p.m. was submitted to the city council at the end of last month and put on the agenda.Previously, Won had shared ideas such as allowing more flexibility in the taxi fare surcharge at night and introducing other ride-sharing platforms.