'Pres. Yoon Could Hold Meeting with Party Leaders after Overseas Trip'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol could host a meeting with the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties following his week-long overseas trip to the U.K. and North America.Talking to reporters after meeting with the new interim leader of the ruling People Power Party on Wednesday, senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok said there is a need to consider a gathering with the party and floor leaders of each party after the president's return.The comment is being viewed as ruling out an earlier request by Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung for a one-on-one meeting, shortly after he took charge of the main opposition party at the end of last month.The senior presidential secretary said that the president could not accept the DP chief’s usage of the phrase “meeting between leaders,” emphasizing that this would be a meeting of the nation’s president and a party leader.Yoon is scheduled to depart for the UK on Sunday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II followed by a trip to New York for the UN General Assembly before departing for Canada.