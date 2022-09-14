Menu Content

Ex-Chief Argues to Invalidate PPP Rule Revision at Court Hearing

2022-09-14 18:42:18

Photo : YONHAP News

Former ruling People Power Party(PPP) chairman Lee Jun-seok has argued to invalidate recent revisions made to the party constitution that enables the PPP to transition into an emergency leadership system and block his potential comeback as a leader. 

Legal representatives for the ex-PPP chief on Wednesday presented the argument at a court hearing on an injunction filed by Lee, asserting that any change in the party constitution should be made through a national convention under the very same constitution. 

The revisions approved by the party’s national committee on September 5 intend to make it easier for the party to launch an emergency leadership committee after a local court cited pre-revision rules in suspending previous emergency leader Joo Ho-young. 

The legal counsel for the party refuted Lee’s claims, arguing that the revisions remain valid under the party constitution because the constitution allows any decisions made by the national committee to be confirmed later at a future national convention. 

They said it is absurd for Lee to take issue with the party constitution, saying that it was not the constitution but the creation of an emergency leadership committee that deprived him of his chairman post.
