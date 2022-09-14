Yoon Reiterates Request for PG, FTC Chief Nominees’ Hearing Reports

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a fresh request to parliament to confirm his choices for prosecutor general and antitrust watchdog chief amid a longstanding bipartisan impasse on pending issues.The presidential office revealed the move on Wednesday, accusing the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) of opposing the adoption of the confirmation hearing reports and causing their delay beyond the relevant deadline.The hearings for prosecutor general nominee Lee Won-seok and Fair Trade Commission(FTC) chairperson nominee Han Ki-jeong were held on September 5 and September 2, respectively. Hearing reports for them were supposed to be submitted by Tuesday.Calling for cooperation from the DP, the top office stressed it will be the tenth time the National Assembly fails to adopt a confirmation hearing report for Yoon’s picks should Lee and Han be included, along with Supreme Court justice nominee Oh Seok-joon, whose confirmation hearing wrapped up recently.Under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, eleven presidential nominees for major Cabinet or administrative posts were appointed without a confirmation hearing report, but the number would be reduced to seven if four of those who were appointed even without a confirmation hearing are excluded.