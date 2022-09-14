Menu Content

FM Stresses Need to Deliver Firm Message on N. Korea Nuke Program to IAEA Chief

Written: 2022-09-14 19:25:45Updated: 2022-09-14 19:28:04

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has stressed the need for the international community to send out a “stern message” to North Korea over its nuclear program. 

According to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, Park made the emphasis in his telephone talks with International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi earlier in the day, pointing to Pyongyang’s new nuclear launch policy. 

He said it is necessary to continue delivering a unified and firm message amid escalating tension over the North’s threat to preemptively use nuclear weapons. 

The minister called for active cooperation with the IAEA on the North's denuclearization and assessed the IAEA chief’s recent analysis on the advancement of the regime’s nuclear program and facilities. 

Last week, Pyongyang promulgated a law on its nuclear policy authorizing a preemptive nuclear strike in response to five scenarios, including an imminent nuclear strike or an attack with weapons of mass destruction.
