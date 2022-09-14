Defense Chief: S. Korea, US Revising Tailored Deterrence Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup said that South Korea and the United States are revising their tailored defense strategy(TDS) in response to increasing nuclear threats from North Korea.In an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday, the minister said the allies will produce specific response measures for various scenarios involving nuclear threats from the North and reflect them in the first changes to the TDS in nine years.Lee said that the update was prompted by more advanced nuclear threats by North Korea compared to 2013, when the TDS was first developed, as well as the improved military capabilities of South Korea and the U.S.The changes to the allies' strategy of tailored deterrence for the Korean Peninsula against North Korea's nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction follow the regime’s enactment of a law last week authorizing automatic nuclear launches when under attack.The allies are also updating OPLAN 5015, which calls for a preemptive strike against the North in case of an imminent attack, in light of the advancement in the regime’s nuclear capabilities.