State Dept.: N. Korea's New Law on Nuke Policy to be Discussed in EDSCG Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that North Korea's new law authorizing preemptive nuclear strike will be discussed in high-level talks between South Korea and the U.S. this week.Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Wednesday that challenges and threats posed by the regime in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly against the U.S.' allies of South Korea and Japan, are an important agenda item for the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) meeting.The spokesperson added that the new North Korean law and its possible repercussions on the Korean Peninsula are expected to be part of the talks scheduled for Friday in Washington between the vice ministers of foreign affairs and defense from both sides.Last week, Pyongyang promulgated a law on its nuclear policy authorizing a preemptive nuclear strike in response to five scenarios, including an imminent nuclear strike or an attack with weapons of mass destruction.