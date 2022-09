Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly been invited to the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.According to Reuters on Wednesday, Britain invited a representative from North Korea to attend the state funeral set for Monday in London.A British foreign ministry official reportedly said that the invitation would be at an ambassadorial level, ruling out the attendance of Kim Jong-un.About 500 dignitaries, including the state heads of South Korea, the United States and France, are expected to attend the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.Britain has excluded Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela ​and Afghanistan from the invitation list.