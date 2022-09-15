Menu Content

Vice Foreign Minister Vows to Strengthen US Extended Deterrence

Written: 2022-09-15 09:04:41Updated: 2022-09-15 13:54:31

Photo : YONHAP News

First vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong has vowed to work toward strengthened means of extended deterrence with the U.S. against North Korea in high-level talks with Washington.

The vice minister made the remarks on Wednesday to reporters after arriving at Dulles International Airport to attend a session of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) set for Friday in the U.S. capital.

Cho said that through the meeting, he would strive to produce stronger means of extended deterrence to a degree that South Koreans can actually feel.

The vice minister said that the consultation may lead to changes in the level and scope of the U.S. deployment of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula. 

Cho also said that the two sides will discuss stronger and more concrete measures to deter North Korean nuclear threats following a change in the status quo after the North promulgated a new law on its nuclear policy last week authorizing automatic nuclear launches when under attack.
