Photo : YONHAP News

China's third-ranked official, Li Zhanshu, will visit South Korea on Thursday for a three-day trip at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.Li, chief of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will arrive in South Korea with a delegation of some 60 officials.The Chinese official will meet with National Assembly Speaker Kim for talks and hold a joint press conference on Friday. He will then pay a courtesy call on President Yoon Suk Yeol.A spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry expressed hope that during the trip, Li will hold in-depth talks on relations between the two nations and issues of mutual interest.The Chinese official visited Russia, Mongolia and Nepal ahead of his arrival in Seoul.