Trade Minister to Attend Economic Ministers' Meetings of ASEAN, RCEP

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun will attend a series of meetings of ministers from Southeast Asian and other Indo-Pacific nations later this week.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday, minister Ahn plans to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and expand trade and investment in East Asia during the series of meetings in Siem Reap, Cambodia from Friday to Sunday.The minister is set to attend the ASEAN and Korea economic ministers' meeting as well as the ASEAN Plus Three economic ministers’ meeting which includes South Korea, China and Japan.Ahn will also join the economic ministers' meeting of the East Asia Summit and the ministerial meeting of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP).He also intends to hold separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Philippines, New Zealand and other major countries on the sidelines of the meetings to discuss economic cooperation in efforts to stabilize supply chains and other trade issues.