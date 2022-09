Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will attend the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set for September 27 in Tokyo.The prime minister's office said on Thursday that Han will attend Abe's state funeral on behalf of the South Korean government, leading an official delegation that will include Chung Jin-suk, the interim leader of the ruling People Power Party, and South Korea's Ambassador to Japan, Yoon Duk-min.The prime minister plans to meet with senior officials of the Japanese government and prominent business leaders before and after the funeral. He will also meet with South Korean residents in Japan.Han’s office said that it has not been decided yet how long he will stay in Japan.