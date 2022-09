Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol denounced the alleged abuse of taxpayer money used to fund renewable energy projects under the Moon Jae-in government.Arriving for work at the presidential office on Thursday, Yoon told reporters it was deplorable that the taxpayers' money was misappropriated by a "cartel with vested interests."Saying that it should have been spent on social welfare for those in need, the president added that he believes the detected malfeasance will be properly handled by the justice system.The Office of Government Policy Coordination under the prime minister recently conducted a sample investigation on the use electricity industry project funds, a key initiative of the Moon government, and identified two-thousand-267 cases of irregularities worth 261-point-six billion won.