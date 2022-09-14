Suspect Arrested in Ulsan in Connection to New Zealand Suitcase Murders

Photo : YONHAP News

The prime suspect in a case of two deceased children found in suitcases in New Zealand last month has been apprehended in Ulsan.The National Police Agency announced the arrest on Thursday of a South Korean-born New Zealand woman in her 40s suspected of killing her two children in Auckland in 2018 before entering South Korea that July.The woman was arrested at an apartment in the southeastern city of Ulsan at around 1 a.m. after South Korean police tracked her down in relation to an extradition request filed by New Zealand authorities last month.The Seoul High Court will hold a hearing to decide whether to extradite her.In August, the bodies of two children were found in two suitcases purchased by a New Zealand family in an online auction. The local police determined that the victims had been dead for at least three years and suspected that the mother murdered them.