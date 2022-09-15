Seoul and Washington to Discuss N. Korean Law for Nuclear Preemptive Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seoul and Washington are starting full-scale discussions to update their response measures to North Korea's recent authorization of preemptive nuclear attacks against its enemies. As the U.S. government confirmed its plan to discuss with South Korea the North's move in a high-level meeting later this week, a key South Korean diplomat said he will seek to boost the level and scope of the U.S. deployment of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The U.S. State Department says key officials from Seoul and Washington will meet later this week to discuss North Korea’s recent legistlation authorizing preemptive nuclear strike.Department Spokesperson Ned Price confirmed the plan during Wednesday’s briefing.[Sound bite: US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price]"... the challenges and the broader set of threats posed by the DPRK to the Indo-Pacific, specifically to our treaty allies Japan and the ROK, will be a key topic of the discussion that you reference."Seoul’s vice foreign and vice defense ministers are going to meet their U.S. counterparts at the bilateral meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group in Washington on Friday.Extended deterrence refers to the U.S. commitment to defend its allies using its full range of options, including nuclear responses.The meeting is taking place for the first time in almost five years.Amid the long-stalled nuclear negotiations with the U.S., North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently upped the ante, passing legislation that allows his military to automatically launch nuclear strikes if his regime is under attack.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean-English/Sep. 8)]"Let them impose sanctions on us for one hundred days, one thousand days, ten years or one hundred years. We will not give up our right to life and right to defend our country on which the future and safety of our people depend."Seoul's vice foreign minister said that the deterrence group meeting may lead to changes in the level and scope of the U.S. deployment of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.The allies are also updating OPLAN 5015, a war plan under which the combined forces preemptively strike some 700 key North Korean facilities when they detect signs of an imminent attack.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.